Marcus Bridges (Left)- Captured Friday 8/7/20 , Desmond Fortenberry (Right)

One of two Jefferson Davis escaped inmates is in custody in Chicago.

Marcus Bridges and Desmond Fortenberry escaped from the Jefferson Davis County jail two weeks ago.

Bridges was arrested Friday after a car chase with the United States Marshals Service.

Desmond Fortenberry is still at large, according to Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas.