Jennifer Riley-Collins named Hinds Co. Administrator

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The former ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director has been named the new Hinds County administrator.

Jennifer Riley-Collins ran against Lynn Fitch last year in the state attorney general’s race. Republican Fitch won the race.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Riley-Collins was hired by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors at a salary of $120,000 a year. Her position is effective Tuesday.

In response to her appointment, Riley Collins stated, “Hinds County has been my home for the last 23 years. I am honored to be able to continue my commitment to serve the public as the new County Administrator in the place I call home. I promise to bring every talent, skill, and ability I have to provide assistance to each Supervisor as they work to bring progress to the county. I look forward to working with each elected official, and with you my neighbors.”

