Jerry Lee Lewis gets Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

NESBIT, Miss. (AP) — Singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis has been given a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker.

The 84-year-old’s marker was unveiled Thursday at his ranch in Nesbit, news outlets report. The event was attended by Gov. Phil Bryant, Grammy-winning singer Marty Stuart and local officials. The Mississippi Country Music Trail celebrates the state’s contributions to country music, according to its website .

Lewis was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, in 1935. He later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and began establishing himself as a musician there in 1956. The next year, he secretly married his 13-year-old cousin. The news of his third marriage would become public during a tour in 1958, causing his career to nosedive.

Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”