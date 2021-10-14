Jerry Mitchell, Margaret Burnham to lead discussion about civil rights cold cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Two Mississippi Museums will host Un(re)solved: Conversation with Jerry Mitchell and Margaret Burnham on Tuesday, October 19 to discuss the civil rights cold cases highlighted in Un(re)solved. The free event will begin at noon.

The multi-platform exhibit examines the federal government’s effort to investigate more than 150 civil rights-era cold cases through the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.

Un(re)solved, PBS Frontline’s traveling augmented-reality exhibit will run through October 24.