JFD and JPD sound sirens for Merit Health Central front line workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Jackson firefighters and police team up to lift up health care workers with a display of lights and sirens. They honored front line workers in this pandemic.

First responders showed front line workers how much they care at Merit Health Central.

They put on a parade of first responders around Merit Health Central Tuesday night during shift change.

“We want to make sure they were not unnoticed,” said JPD Officer Torrence Mayfield. “We want to make sure on behalf of JFD and JPD that we showed our appreciation for them on behalf for all that you do.”

As we continue into the coronavirus pandemic, front line workers are still making sacrifices every day. It’s the Jackson Fire Department and police department’s way of saying thank you.

“They have all been out here numerous times,” said Barry Moss, the CEO of the Merit Health, Jackson market. “Businesses have come and said ‘hey we want to come and feed your staff and just take care of lunch or dinner or breakfast’ which just means really more than anyone can realize to that staff to feel supported or appreciated.”

The CEO says through the Jackson Metro right now Merit Health is caring for about 40-50 COVID-19 patients.