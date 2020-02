MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) - Something as simple as a friendly face can make a world of difference in an emergency situation. For nearly 25 years, Lieutenant Jeff Smith with the Simpson County Sheriff's Department has been putting people at ease, as he efficiently goes about his duties. For keeping his cool, no matter the weather AMR and 12 News are pleased to honor Lieutenant Smith with the month's Focused on Those Who Serve Award. After nearly a quarter of a century on the job Lt. Jeff Smith has changed countless lives for the better.

Jeff chuckles, "I guess it was a calling. That's the only thing i can say, because I am sure not in it for the money. "