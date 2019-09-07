JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a vacant Jackson apartment complex.
According to Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire was reported Friday night in the 1100 block of Raymond Road at the Old Southdown Arms Apartments.
Crews are still on the scene extinguishing hot spot fires.
So, far no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
JFD investigating vacant apartment fire
