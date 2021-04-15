Jim Hill High School cheerleaders win in national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During Spring Break, the Jim Hill High School competition squad competed in the Powerhouse Spirit National Stomp and Shake Cheerleading Championships at Virginia State University.

The Jim Hill competition squad competed in the following five categories on Saturday, March 20:

Solo

Stunt Group

Timeout Dance

Full Routine

Blackout Routine (First Place)

According to the Jackson Public School District, the cheer team earned one of the highest score totals of any Blackout Routine since the category’s history. A third-place finish was also earned in the stunt group category.