Jim Hood and more than 50 Attorneys General join phone companies to fight robocalls

Some relief is in sight from robocalls. Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood along with more than 50 other attorneys general joined an agreement with 12 phone companies to make it harder to receive the calls.

The agreement is to address prevention and enforcement.

“We’ve entered into an agreement with 12 different phone providers in which they will implement automatic call blocking and it defaults to that so if you have an old landline out in the country you don’t have a button or a computer that you can go on to adjust it, it will automatically block these calls.”

Companies have agreed to implement call-blocking technology and make it free to consumers. They’ll also monitor network and traffic to assist attorneys general in prosecuting those responsible for robocalls.