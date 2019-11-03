Jim Hood in Tupelo to Counter President Trump’s Visit

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV)- President Trump drew a large turnout in Tupelo while here supporting Lt. Governor Tate Reeves but Attorney General Hood found this as a great opportunity to get Republicans to make the switch to Democrat at the voting polls on Tuesday.

“I welcome the president to our beautiful part of the state and I think the people up here at home will stick with me. They know what I’ve done. They’ve seen my record for 16 years as Attorney General, 8 as a district attorney” said Hood.

Even with Mississippi being a predominantly Republican state, Jim Hood has been elected 4 times statewide as a Democrat and is challenging Mississippians to trust him again.