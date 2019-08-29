Jim Hood Tours DuBard School

Jim Hood visited The DuBard School for speech and language disorders on the campus of USM today.

DuBard is an oral-aural school that teaches children at their own pace. One of Hood’s campaigns is for better education throughout the state.

Jim Hood says, “the help it brings to south Mississippi and how fortunate we are to have a school here. Many areas don’t have this you know.”

Missy Schrader, Director of DuBard School for Language Disorders pictured with Jim Hood, Attorney General

DuBards main focus is to help children with their communication skills so they can eventually return to a general education school.