JMAA announces resurfacing and repairs to begin on Hawkins Field runway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced Hawkins Field Runway 16/34 will be resurfaced and repaired. The repairs begin on May 13, 2020.

JMAA said construction will continue through the summer and early fall months with a completion date scheduled for October 2020.

All operations at HKS will be via Runway 11/29 during the project. The runway will be operational except for a short period (July 28 until August 3) when connector construction will take place. Runway 11/29 will then reopen until the end of the project.

The HKS Runway project consists of a mill and overlay of Runway 16/34 with new asphalt material. The runway will also be improved with LED lighting and new surface markings and beads to enhance safety.