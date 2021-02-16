JMAA extends temporary closure of Jackson airport due to winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) extended its temporary closure for Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) until 11:00 pm/CST, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, due to increased severe ice on runways

and taxiways.

According to JMAA, the airports will likely see another round of significant icing. Should weather conditions further decline, the airport closures may be extended.

JMAA will continue assessing the conditions of the runways and taxiways to determine when to safely reopen both airports.

For flight inquiries, passengers are encouraged to contact their airline.