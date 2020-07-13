JMAA partners with JPS and JSU to launch education and training academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has partnered with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and Jackson State University (JSU) to launch the inaugural JMAA Education and Training Academy. It will be known as Jet-A, “Fueling the Future of Aviation; Get Set to Jet!”

The Academy is slated to begin Monday, July 13 at Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) in Jackson. Jet-A will engage 23 students selected by JPS who have the potential to become future aviation professionals. They will enjoy a robust curriculum to include Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) principles and concepts developed through the partnership with JSU.

Additional community partners for emergency medical services during the week of the Academy, are HKS tenants are first responders PHI Air Medical and Pafford EMS and Pafford AIR ONE.

The Academy aims to provide students with extensive learning opportunities, including flight simulators, a flight design challenge, seminars, an aviation career fair, aerodynamic exercises, facility tours and more.

All activities and training will be held at HKS, JSU and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). In coordinating the events and activities for the Academy, JMAA and partners are adhering to and enforcing all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and mandates from federal, state and local executive orders. Students and participants will receive mandatory temperature checks each day prior to the beginning of any activities. Mandatory face masks and shields, personal hand sanitizer, and a copy of CDC guidelines and Jet-A Health & Safety Requirements will be provided.

“We are excited to launch Jet-A and provide an extraordinary opportunity to students right here in our community, and it is paramount that through this partnership, we provide a healthy and safe learning environment,” stated Paul Brown, JMAA CEO. “All precautions are being coordinated at our airports and JSU to uphold federal, state and local guidelines during the engagement of all activities. We look forward to a successful week in preparing our youth for the world of aviation.”

To wrap up the week, the Academy will conclude its inaugural run at JAN with the official Jet-A Closing Ceremony on Friday, July 17 at 3:00 p.m. During the ceremony, students will be presented with a certificate of completion and special Academy pin by the JMAA Board of Commissioners.

