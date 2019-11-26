JMAA reminds fliers of busy holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is reminding travelers to arrive early during peak holiday travel. They expect a high volume of traffic at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport until Saturday, November 30.

JMAA provides real time information on flights and general information on holiday travel, including links to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airline and rental car reservation sites and parking availability.

During peak holiday travel, JAN parking lots fill up quickly. The Long Term Parking rate is $10 per calendar day, and a free shuttle will take you to and from the passenger terminal. The Garage and Surface Lot parking areas are also available at $16.00 and $14.00 per day respectively.

JMAA encourages fliers to arrive two hours prior to their flight departures. Early arrival provides plenty of time to check-in with your airline, and process through security checkpoints.

Here are some tips:

Have your ID and boarding pass available

Pack your liquids, gels and aerosols in your checked luggage

Small amounts of liquids, gels and aerosols must be in a 3-ounce bottle or less; 1 quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bac; 1 bag per passenger

JMAA has courtesy bags available to passengers at screen checkpoints

For more information on prohibited items, visit this link.