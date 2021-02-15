JMAA temporarily closes Jackson airport due to severe winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has temporarily closed Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) until 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, February 15, due to severe icing on all runways and taxiways.

Should conditions worsen, the closure may be extended. The JMAA Public Safety & Operations team will continue assessing the conditions of the runways and taxiways to determine when to safely reopen the airport.

For flight inquiries, passengers are encouraged to contact their airline.

