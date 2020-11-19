JMAA to conduct training exercise at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, November 20, 2020, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMMA) will conduct a training exercise at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).
The training exercise will be from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The course is to ensure optimum safety and public security. JMMA routinely tests the response and effectiveness of airport and mutual aid partners for emergency events.
