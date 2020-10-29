JMAA to host October Harvest Festival on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) will host its October Harvest Festival, Friday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hawkins Field Airport’s (HKS)

historic terminal.

There will be a drive-thru candy stop experience in front of the hold airport terminal located on 1600 Sam Jones, Jr. Drive (Airport Drive) in Jackson. JMAA will also provide face masks to each vehicle.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all participants, JMAA will be adhering to, and enforcing all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as federal and state health recommendations.

