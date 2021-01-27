JMAA to reduce public parking rates at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is preparing to reduce public parking rates at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) beginning on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The parking system encompasses the garage, surface lot, and long-term lot.

For customer expediency, JMAA is in the process of amending the JAN Public Parking System rates to reflect the following:

Surface Lot – $10.00 per day (a reduction of $4)

Parking Garage – $16.00 per day (rate remains the same)

The long-term parking lot will be closed until further notice.