Job fair planned for Hinds County neighbors

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Hinds County looking for a job have the opportunity to meet with representatives from businesses and industries from all across Mississippi. Male attendees will also be given neckties.

The Hinds County Career and Job Fair will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The job fair will happen at Will-O-Wood Community Center. That is located at 4243 Will-O-Wood Boulevard in Jackson.

The job fair is sponsored by Oxfam America, Healthy Jackson and Mississippi State Representative Jarvis Dortch (District 66).

“The career & job fair is an opportunity for citizens of Hinds County to take advantage of employers from across the state in one place while having the resources available to them on-site to make their job search experience a holistic one,” said Rep. Jarvis Dortch.

There will also be resource organizations to assist job-seekers with interviewing skills, writing resumes, and more.

For more information call 601-983-9346.