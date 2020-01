JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Job for Jacksonians program will host a job readiness workshop on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

The workshop will happen in the conference room of the Department of Personnel Management at the Metrocenter Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to increase their chances of landing a job, resume tips and interview pointers.