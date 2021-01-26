Job recovery, Covid Vaccine, and tax reform, all debated in State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A much different atmosphere at the annual State of the State Address from Governor Tate Reeves going through the status of his agenda and what Mississippi faces this year. A lot of his statements centered around the Coronavirus and the state’s recovery health-wise and economically.

Governor Reeves wanted to highlight all the issues he believes Mississippi has overcome in the past year going as far as calling the state unconquerable from job recovery to building back from natural disasters and keeping Mississippi’s future protected.

“It is almost a miracle that our state is still standing,” Gov. Reeves stated.

Almost one whole year since its first case was detected in the state almost 6,000 Mississippians have passed away from COVID-19. Governor Reeves took aim in his address to get more vaccines out when they’re delivered.

“This is our moment,” Gov. Reeves pep talked. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and Mississippi is sprinting towards it. I promise we will smash every roadblock.”

So far less than 20 vaccine locations through the state have been set up out of 82 counties and representatives on both sides took notice wanting more outlets to meet demand.

“They need to get the vaccine,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann urged. “Some have the challenge to get there, and I think there are some things we can help like transportation, for example, so you’ll see some of that coming.”

“Mississippi is a rural state and we basically only have 18 sites getting the vaccine to people,” Senate Minority leader Derrick Simmons said. “We need to do more and get it to those populations that really need it.”

Governor Reeves boasted about the state bouncing back with the third-best job recovery rate in the nation growing the economy. With the changing of the state flag, more a business can be attracted to the state for better careers and investments to keep people from leaving.

“Mississippians can bring more skill and dedication to any project than anyone else anywhere in the world,” Gov. Reeves said. “Why? Because we work harder than anyone else in the world.”

Another popular idea from the governor was repealing the income tax to give taxpayers more savings. Lawmakers on both sides are skeptical with those funds making up over $2 billion of public services. Or a 1/3 of the whole budget.

“Another way to look at it is taking away a 1/3 of our money for colleges and universities,” Sen. Simmons compared. “Take away a 1/3 of the money we send to our hospitals. Money, we send to MDOT to maintain and fix roads, for funding state agencies to operate properly.”

Reeves also echoed his colleague’s support for passing more funding to raise salaries for teachers which he promised to sign if it gets through the house.

Another topic brought up in the address both parties wanted to hear from the governor was empathy for everyone to have for one another finding common ground for the good of the state.