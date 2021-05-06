Jobs for Jacksonians recruiting sessions set for May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians Program will hold recruiting sessions in May.

  • Tuesday, May 11th – DSC Training Academy – Professional Truck Driving Training Program.
    • 1st Year graduates earn $45,000 – $65,000. 
    • Individuals can be certified within four weeks. 
    • DSC Training Academy offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid.  
    • The recruiting session will be held at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, May 12th – City of Jackson – Department of Parks and Recreation. 
    • The Department is seeking to fill maintenance workers, lifeguard, counselors, splash pad attendants positions and more. 
    • The recruiting session will be held at Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi 39213 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 13th – Yates Services
    • Yates Services are seeking to fill Production Technician, Systems Maintenance Technician, Electronic Technician and Machine Cleaning Technician positions. 
    • This company offers health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off and 401k benefits for their employees. 
    • This event will be held at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Due to COVID-19, organizers said those attending the recruiting sessions will abide by safety guidelines and will be required to wear face masks.

