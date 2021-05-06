Jobs for Jacksonians recruiting sessions set for May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians Program will hold recruiting sessions in May.

Tuesday, May 11 th – DSC Training Academy – Professional Truck Driving Training Program. 1 st Year graduates earn $45,000 – $65,000. Individuals can be certified within four weeks. DSC Training Academy offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid. The recruiting session will be held at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– DSC Training Academy – Professional Truck Driving Training Program. Wednesday, May 12 th – City of Jackson – Department of Parks and Recreation. The Department is seeking to fill maintenance workers, lifeguard, counselors, splash pad attendants positions and more. The recruiting session will be held at Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi 39213 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– City of Jackson – Department of Parks and Recreation. Thursday, May 13 th – Yates Services Yates Services are seeking to fill Production Technician, Systems Maintenance Technician, Electronic Technician and Machine Cleaning Technician positions. This company offers health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off and 401k benefits for their employees. This event will be held at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Yates Services

Due to COVID-19, organizers said those attending the recruiting sessions will abide by safety guidelines and will be required to wear face masks.