Jobs for Jacksonians to recruit maintenance workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming maintenance workers. The recruitement session will be held at the Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204. 

Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information to employment opportunities for City of Jackson residents.

