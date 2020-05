RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV)- Jodean Drive in Raymond will be closed temporarily for crews to replace a cross drain.

The repair will start Thursday, May 21 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.

If you have any questions, contact Thelman Boyd, Acting Public Works Director at (601) 857-8732.