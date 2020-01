JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi State Head Football Coach Joe Moorhead has been hired at Oregon.

He will be the offensive coordinator for the football team.

Official. We are fired up to welcome @BallCoachJoeMo to the 🦆 family as our Offensive Coordinator! #GoDucks



MORE: https://t.co/oVjMJw0bOY pic.twitter.com/Lquk7Prokt — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 21, 2020

Moorhead was fired from Mississippi State after the Bulldogs lost the Music City Bowl to Louisville 38-28.

Mississippi State later hired Mike Leach to be the next head football coach for the university.