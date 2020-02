JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joel and Victoria Osteen will host an event on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The event will be called “A Night of Hope.”

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the event will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $15.00 and are available on Ticketmaster.