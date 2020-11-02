Joey Perkins hired as new Hinds County EOC Director

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced Joey Perkins has been hired as the new Hinds County Emergency Management Director.

Perkins was named the interim director after former EOC Director Ricky Moore retired.

Leaders said Perkins has worked for the county since 2006. He previously served as a police officer and a firefighter.

