TERRY, Miss.(WJTV) – Johnnie Stringer of Terry is turning 105 years August 27, 2019.

Stringer’s daughter says her father’s birthday is very special.

She says her father shared some wisdom for living a long life.

Mildred Johnson said, “He constantly tells me, his children, and grand-children and greats to be good, stay out of trouble and don’t do anything wrong… and obey your parents. That’s the secret to getting that old.”

According to family members Stringer is the only living sibling and has a total of 13 children, nearly 80 grandchildren and over 178 great-grand children.

Since his 100th birthday, family has been coming from all over the country to celebrate.