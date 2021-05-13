Joint Electric Cooperatives in Mississippi partner for media day event

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Joint Electric Cooperatives held a media day event at Southern Pine Electric’s Headquarters in Taylorsville, Mississippi.

Members include Southern Pine Electric, Dixie Electric, Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association, Twin County Electric Power Association, Southwest Electric, and Cooperative Energy. They were joined by TEC, DE Fastlink, PearlComm Fiber, and Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi.

During the event, guest speakers discussed restoration efforts after the storms and the latest broadband internet updates. People had the chance to tour Southern Pine Electric.

Public relations coordinator Darnell Moffett said the purpose of this event is to serve as an opportunity to help or assist members with information and resources.

“We are part of the community, so we continue to be a part of the community by hosting events like this decimating information helping out our members with resources that are available through various agencies, getting that information out to them. We are in the serving business,” he stated.

Members from Joint Electric Cooperatives did a presentation on electric vehicles and Southern Pine’s Safety Department also held a safety demonstration.