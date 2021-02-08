Jon Pardi to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Jon Pardi with special guest Niko Moon will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, May 28.

A limited number of socially distanced tickets will be sold in pods and go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Officials said entire pods must be purchased together.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask upon entry and when moving around the event. Social distancing rules and regulations must be followed at all times.

