Jones County awarded highway safety grants

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County has been awarded two grants by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to fund overtime Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) overtime details through the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The focus of the grants will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from Jones County roadways and enforce occupant protection laws with regard to seat belts and child restraints.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded both of the traffic safety grants that we applied for through the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are committed to making our roadways in Jones County safer and reducing deaths and injuries associated with impaired driving and failure to use seat belts and child restraint seats. It’s easy to avoid being arrested or cited – don’t drive impaired, wear your seat belt, and secure your children in age appropriate child safety seats.”

Jones County will receive just over $112,526.00 in reimbursements for overtime costs for deputies working saturation patrol and safety checkpoint details and for safety equipment associated with the traffic safety enforcement campaigns for Fiscal Year 2021 which begins on October 1, 2020.

JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall stated, “We greatly appreciate the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety awarding these two grants to Jones County and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Our great desire is to increase the safety for users of our Jones County roadways and to help make sure that no one loses their life or is injured due to an impaired driver, failure to wear a seat belt, or failure to secure children in child safety seats.”

LATEST STORIES: