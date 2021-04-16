Jones County church begins rebuilding 1 year after Easter tornado

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A church in Jones County broke ground a few weeks ago for a new sanctuary, one year after it was destroyed by a tornado on Easter 2020.

“We celebrated not just to put up four walls but to be a presence to others in this community and share the love with those who have been through this tornado,” said Caleb Rawls, pastor of Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

The church was built in 1903. Rawls said the new building will represent a rebirth.

Karen Matthews is a long-time member of the church. She said having the groundbreaking for the new sanctuary shows just how strong the Matthew’s community is.

“As a church member since 1988, I’m really looking forward to a brand-new start and see what this is going to do for the folks moving into this community,” she said.

Pastor Rawls said the new church building is expected to be completed next year.