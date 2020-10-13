Jones County Courthouses set to be updated

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Historic Courthouse buildings in Laurel and Ellisville will be getting a much-needed update.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors have approved for Courthouses built in 1908 to receive new interior renovations that will renovate the interior and continue its longevity. The department of Archives and History is overseeing the renovations to ensure the preservation of the building’s original integrity.

“The laurel Courthouse has not been updated in quite some time and the angle that were looking at is not only from an aesthetic nature meaning we want to make the courthouse prettier or look nicer but we want to make sure its nice for the citizens when they come in here to use the services but also to make sure to look at somethings like ADA compliance. “ -Danielle Ashley, CAO & Board Attorney.

“So both courthouses are historic landmarks and what that means is, is any time you change anything you have to get permission from the department of Archives and history and when your looking at renovating any historic building like that you obviously don’t want to put something that is modern in a historic building because it won’t maintain the integrity. “ –Danielle Ashley, CAO & Board Attorney.

The board has already used a portion of a grant they’ve received from the department of Archives and History for the Ellisville Courthouse roof repair. They will also remove Magnolia trees outside the Laurel Courthouse that were planted too close to the building, whose roots are said to be disrupting the courthouse foundation.