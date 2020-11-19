Jones County deputies search for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a missing woman. Rebecca L. Cauley (a.k.a. Becky Brady) has been known to stay in Meridian area with a Kevin Duell or in the Rankin County area with a Johnny King.

According to deputies, she was last seen driving a white Mitsubishi Galant with Rankin County, Mississippi tag number RAE-8661. She has been placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Cauley was born on January 4, 1971. She has with brown hair and blue eyes. Cauley also has a 4 stars tattoo behind her right ear and a right calf tattoo. Her date of last contact with family was on November 1, 2020.

If you know the whereabouts of Cauley, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

