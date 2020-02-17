Jones County deputies search silver 2016 Toyota Camry in murder investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation on Shady Lane in the Shady Grove Community.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department, investigators have ruled the death a homicide.

Police are currently looking for a silver 2016 Toyota Camry, with a Jones County tag number; JND 6090. The car is missing from the home of the homicide victim on Shady Lane.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts about the vehicle is urged to dial 911 immediately. Do not approach the vehicle.

If you have information about the homicide or may have seen something suspicious, you are urged to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.