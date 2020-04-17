Jones County deputies searching for non-compliant sex offender

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Devante Keiaree Blanks on a felony warrant. Deputies said Blanks is a non-compliant sex offender who fled from deputies on March 24, 2020 after a chase.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a 911 hangup call a mobile home park on Palmer Road. As Deputy Howard Chandler arrived on scene, he observed a white SUV leaving the mobile home park at a high rate of speed.

Several individuals on scene were pointing at the SUV and yelling that the person driving the SUV was causing a disturbance. Deputy Chandler attempted to stop the SUV, which turned onto Indian Springs Road and stopped.

The driver, identified as Devante Keiaree Blanks, ran away toward Lovers Lane. Deputies were unable to locate Blanks in the area after a search of the area.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Blanks is a registered sex offender and is non-compliant after failing to register with Jones County as a sex offender. Deputies believe Blanks is homeless and has no known physical address in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a felony warrant for Blanks for Failure To Register As A Sex Offender. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Blanks is asked to call 911, 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).