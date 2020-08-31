Jones County emergency relief drive for Hurricane Laura victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is joining with Jones County Fire & Rescue departments including Calhoun, Ellisville, Johnson, Moselle, Ovett, Powers, Shady Grove and Sharon to collect relief supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
“Louisiana took a direct hit from Hurricane Laura which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Jones County suffered extreme damage fifteen years ago when Hurricane Katrina ravaged south Mississippi. We received outside assistance from all across America. We now we need to return that favor and help our Louisiana neighbors whose homes, businesses, and communities have been decimated by this monster hurricane.”
Items that are needed include, but are not limited to:
- Bottled/canned water
- Bottled/canned sports drinks
- Bottled/canned soft drinks
- Non-perishable food items
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- N95 face masks (or equivalent) or cloth face masks
- First aid supplies
- Cleaning supplies of all kinds, including bleach
- Flashlights and spare batteries
- Manuel can openers
- Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper
- Hygiene products
- Plastic utensils, paper or Styrofoam plates and bowls
- Garbage bags, including contractor bags for debris
They are not accepting clothing items at this time because receiving locations are not set up to handle an influx of clothing yet.
Drop off locations – Tuesday 9/1/2020 – Friday 9/4/2020:
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department – Main Office
- 419 Yates Ave. Laurel, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department – Training Center
- 130 N. 12th Ave. Laurel, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department
- 107 Hines Rd. Calhoun Community/Laurel, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Ellisville Fire Department – Station #1
- 401 N. Calhoun St. Ellisville, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Johnson Volunteer Fire Department
- 2274 Highway 29 S. Johnson Community/Ellisville, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Moselle Volunteer Fire Department
- 2964 Highway 11 Moselle, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Ovett Volunteer Fire Department
- Staging at Ovett Little General in downtown Ovett
- Tuesday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Powers Volunteer Fire Department
- Staging at B&C Mobile Homes location/Powers Community
- 1513 Highway 84 E. Laurel, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department
- 134 Old Highway 15 N. – Shady Grove Community/Laurel, MS
- Tuesday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday – Friday 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Sharon Volunteer Fire Department
- 4169 Sharon Road – Sharon Community/Laurel, MS
- Tuesday – Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
