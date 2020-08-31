Jones County emergency relief drive for Hurricane Laura victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is joining with Jones County Fire & Rescue departments including Calhoun, Ellisville, Johnson, Moselle, Ovett, Powers, Shady Grove and Sharon to collect relief supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

“Louisiana took a direct hit from Hurricane Laura which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Jones County suffered extreme damage fifteen years ago when Hurricane Katrina ravaged south Mississippi. We received outside assistance from all across America. We now we need to return that favor and help our Louisiana neighbors whose homes, businesses, and communities have been decimated by this monster hurricane.”

Items that are needed include, but are not limited to:

Bottled/canned water

Bottled/canned sports drinks

Bottled/canned soft drinks

Non-perishable food items

Baby formula

Diapers

N95 face masks (or equivalent) or cloth face masks

First aid supplies

Cleaning supplies of all kinds, including bleach

Flashlights and spare batteries

Manuel can openers

Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper

Hygiene products

Plastic utensils, paper or Styrofoam plates and bowls

Garbage bags, including contractor bags for debris

They are not accepting clothing items at this time because receiving locations are not set up to handle an influx of clothing yet.

Drop off locations – Tuesday 9/1/2020 – Friday 9/4/2020:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department – Main Office 419 Yates Ave. Laurel, MS Tuesday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department – Training Center 130 N. 12th Ave. Laurel, MS Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department 107 Hines Rd. Calhoun Community/Laurel, MS Tuesday – Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ellisville Fire Department – Station #1 401 N. Calhoun St. Ellisville, MS Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Johnson Volunteer Fire Department 2274 Highway 29 S. Johnson Community/Ellisville, MS Tuesday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Moselle Volunteer Fire Department 2964 Highway 11 Moselle, MS Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ovett Volunteer Fire Department Staging at Ovett Little General in downtown Ovett Tuesday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Powers Volunteer Fire Department Staging at B&C Mobile Homes location/Powers Community 1513 Highway 84 E. Laurel, MS Tuesday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department 134 Old Highway 15 N. – Shady Grove Community/Laurel, MS Tuesday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday – Friday 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sharon Volunteer Fire Department 4169 Sharon Road – Sharon Community/Laurel, MS Tuesday – Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



