Jones County firefighters respond to fully involved structure fire

Firefighters in Jones County respond to a structure fire near Ellisville early Wednesday morning.







ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Jones County respond to a structure fire near Ellisville early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Ellisville, Calhoun, Hebron, South Jones and Moselle Fire Departments responded to the fire on Highway 11 just before 4:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene the building was fully involved.

Fire officials said the building, which is next to Jones County Glass, was uninhabited at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.

No injuries were reported.

Ellisville police and Emserv Ambulance Service were also on scene.