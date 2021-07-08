Jones County firefighters respond to house fire off Blondie Road

Several Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire off Blondie Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Source: Powers VFD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)- Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire Wednesday at 65 Blondie Road in the Glade community before 3:00 pm.

The people who lived in the home originally reported a vehicle fire very close to the home to 911.

Shortly, they informed dispatchers the fire had spread to the home.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found the single story log home nearly fully engulfed in flames inside with conditions too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

The home sustained catastrophic damage.

The volunteer fire departments who responded were M & M, Glade, Ovett, Johnson, Sandersville, Rustin and Powers.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene but declined to go to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.