Jones County issues first citations for shelter-in-place violators

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – With the shelter-in-place order issued by Governor Tate Reeves in effect, Laurel Police are working to make sure everyone follows it to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The shelter-in-place order took effect on Friday, April 3. Since then, Chief Tommy Cox said officers have issued citations for local businesses that were serving customers inside their facilities. The shelter-in-place order states restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.

Cox stated that the department has also issued citations to individuals who are gathering in groups of more than 10, which is disobeying the social distancing guidelines.

According to the chief, everyone should comply with the shelter-in-place order. He said everyone should work together to get through the pandemic.

At this time, the shelter-in-place order will be in effect until April 20, 2020.