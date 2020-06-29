Jones County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug conspiracy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man has been sentenced to serve 146 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin. Matthew Williams, 33, was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

Prosecutors said Williams and Soto-Leon agreed to distribute the drugs in May 2019. Williams made contact with one or more individuals in order to find a buyer for illegal drugs in the possession of Soto-Leon. An undercover agent posed as a buyer, and drugs were provided to the agent. The two were later arrested.

The defendants were indicted and pled guilty before Judge Wingate on October 18, 2019. Edgar Soto-Leon remains in federal custody and is awaiting sentencing.

