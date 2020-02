JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department traveled to Tennessee on Monday to take a murder suspect into custody.

Michael Shane Askew is accused of killing 82-year-old Betty Dickerson at a home on Shady Lane last week. Askew was arrested in Nashville.

He is expected to appear in the Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Until then, Askew will be held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.