Jones County Sheriff’s Office warns neighbors about seeds from China

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received reports of neighbors in the county receiving seeds from China in the mail.
If you receive a package of unsolicited seeds from China or any foreign country, contact the Mississippi Department of Agriculture Bureau of Plant Industry at (662) 325-3390.
You are asked to not plant the seeds.
LATEST STORIES:
- New drone technology will help monitor COVID-19 symptoms
- Protecting Mississippi’s teachers amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Mississippi Democratic Party reacts to Biden’s Vice President selection
- Suspect charged with murdering 5-year-old Wilson boy has initial court appearance
- Parenting 101: Families Doubling Up During COVID-19