Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jones County Sheriff’s Office warns neighbors about seeds from China

News
Posted: / Updated:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received reports of neighbors in the county receiving seeds from China in the mail.

If you receive a package of unsolicited seeds from China or any foreign country, contact the Mississippi Department of Agriculture Bureau of Plant Industry at (662) 325-3390.

You are asked to not plant the seeds.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories