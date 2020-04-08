Jones County Sheriff’s Office warns neighbors of phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about an ongoing phone scam in the county.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is getting numerous phone calls from Jones County residents advising they are getting phone calls about missing jury duty and requesting they pay the fine for missing jury duty via prepaid cards or debit cards such as Green Dot. This is a SCAM! Please just hang up on the person making the call and do not pay any fine over the phone – that’s not how Jones County does business. Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Police said one individual loaded $2,000 on a prepaid card to pay an alleged fine. Before paying, the individual contacted the sheriff’s department about the caller. Authorities advised the person not to send the payment.