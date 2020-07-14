Jonestown mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the mayor of Jonestown pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement.

Kenneth Lester, 46, admitted to converting various public funds for his own use. According to prosecutors, Lester embezzled a firearm from the Jonestown Police Department and converted it to his own use.

He was sentenced to two years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections custody suspended and two years probation. Lester was also ordered to pay $777 in restitution to the City of Jonestown, a $500 fine and other court costs.

Lester was also required to resign as mayor by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

LATEST STORIES: