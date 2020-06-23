Jordan Brinson wanted in Simpson County for allegedly shooting teen

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe is responsible for shooting 18-year-old Patrick Hubbard Jr. On Monday, Hubbard was found lying outside his vehicle on the north side of Old Tower Road.

During the investigation, deputies learned 20-year-old Jordan Jamal Brinson was a suspect in a theft of a pistol from a family member earlier in the day, and he may have been with Hubbard at the time of the shooting.

Several agencies and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are currently searching for Brinson. He was last seen walking on Big V Road toward Mount Olive Road. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, Brinson has active felony warrants with the Magee Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: