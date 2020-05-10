Jo’s Diner in Flowood reopens in time for Mother’s Day

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) It’s been a rough couple of months for small businesses and restaurants, but this past week has been a steady one for Jo’s Diner in Flowood.
Jo’s was able to reopen its dining room and get ready for one of the busier days of the year.
“I try to run an alcohol special, today I have half price mimosas, we’re doing $5 Bloody Mary, I’ve given all the mothers 20% off,” said Jo’s general manager Austin Bennett.
Bennett shared that after several weeks of being closed, he’s just relieved that he was able to reopen just in time for mother’s day.
“The 50% capacity of course is different. Any business is better than none for sure. I mean we were closed down as soon as this started,” he said.
One mom, Jennifer Scott, expressed she and her family often eat at Jo’s. She said being able to finally go back was the cherry on top of her Mother’s Day and she’s enjoying the specials.
“I just think that’s wonderful. It encourages mothers to get out and spend more time and you feel appreciated,” said Scott.
Bennett said he’s been doing this every year, and that he looks forward to doing things more normally in the weeks and months ahead.