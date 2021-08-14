Joshua Archie found guilty of capital murder

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Archie was found guilty of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was the main suspect in a deadly armed robbery that happened at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

The verdict from the jury was presented around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13. Archie was sentenced to life without parole on capital murder and five years on conspiracy to commit armed robbery after being tried for the third time.

The state did not seek the death penalty.