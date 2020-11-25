Journey to the North Pole in full swing at Mississippi Children’s Museum

Santa busting a move on the dance floor at the Mississippi Children’s Museum on November 25, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The annual Journey to the North Pole is now open to the public, and the museum has a cool new gadget that makes it even safer. Angela Mitchell with external affairs explained.

“A bipolar ionization filtration system,” Mitchell said. “That helps disinfect the air so that kinda helps protect against viruses and bacteria.”

Families are masked up and socially distant so they can hit the slide or play with the rain deer.

“We’re all home for the holidays trying to stay safe so we feel like this is a great safe place for us to come,” said Taylor Hildebrand.

The museum is trying to create the illusion that there is not a pandemic going on right now inside these walls. It kind of feels like a great escape.

“Just enjoy the magic of the holidays in safe and fun environment!” Mitchell said.

“The pandemic has been like a wall keeping us from what we like,” Micah Beato said. “This is basically a big ol’ wrecking ball destroying the wall!”

You can stop by to experience the Journey to the North Pole until January 4, and you might even see Santa.